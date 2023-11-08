Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP

By Sanjana Shankar 11:20 am Nov 08, 202311:20 am

XRP is up over 15% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 1.40% in the past 24 hours to trade at $35,339.38. Compared to last week, it is up 2.50%. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.14% from yesterday and now trades at $1,884.50. It is up 4.10% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $690.4 billion and $226.64 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $245.47, down 2.33% from yesterday and up 8.88% from last week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after moving up 0.06% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is up 15.41%. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.24%) and $0.077 (down 0.49%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 13.81% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $43.63 (up 5.86%), $4.89 (down 0.77%), $0.0000088 (down 0.66%), and $0.77 (up 4.61%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 13.81% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 10.54%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 6.34% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 20.27%.

Check out today's top gainers

Trust Wallet Token, Toncoin, Cronos, WOO Network, and Flow are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $1.78 (up 11.38%), $2.66 (up 9.29%), $0.077 (up 7.05%), $0.22 (up 5.61%), and $0.66 (up 5.22%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $0.99 (flat), and $258.6894 (up 2.65%), respectively.

Take a look at today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are The Graph, NEAR Protocol, PancakeSwap, Arweave, and Render. They are trading at $0.11 (down 7.69%), $1.44 (down 7.52%), $2.17 (down 6.38%), $6.96 (down 6.27%), and $2.33 (down 5.82%), respectively.

Here are the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $13.16 (up 4.43%), $34,935.99 (up 0.25%), $1 (up 0.01%), $13 (up 2.88%), and $5.03 (up 6%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Axie Infinity. They are currently trading at $4.18 (up 4.36%), $0.88 (down 4.56%), $0.66 (down 0.28%), $2.39 (up 1.22%), and $5.91 (up 2.64%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.34 trillion, a 0.14% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $49.26 billion, which marks a 24.23% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.09 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.16 trillion three months ago.