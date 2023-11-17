Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether

Business 3 min read

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether

By Sanjana Shankar 10:42 am Nov 17, 2023

Ethereum is down 6.44% compared to last week

Bitcoin has lost 2.66% in the last 24 hours, trading at $36,493.07. It is down 0.57% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 3.50% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,982.92. It is down 6.44% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $713.24 billion and $238.45 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $244.47, down 3.21% from yesterday and down 4.37% from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, down 4.60% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.40% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 2.31%) and $0.088 (up 6.67%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 25.09% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $59.25 (down 9.24%), $5.46 (down 2.26%), $0.0000088 (down 1.73%), and $0.88 (down 5.94%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 25.09% while Polka Dot has gained 6.38%. Shiba Inu is up 2.39% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 2.28%.

These are the top gainers of the day

Kaspa, yearn.finance, Avalanche, Fantom, and NEAR Protocol are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.11 (up 18.98%), $14,379.42 (up 18.64%), $24.25 (up 18.45%), $0.33 (up 9.57%), and $1.86 (up 8.81%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $252.9997 (up 3.27%), respectively.

Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Solana, dYdX (ethDYDX), Gas, Pepe, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $59.25 (down 9.24%), $3.81 (down 8.12%), $8.63 (down 7.56%), $0.0000011 (down 7.06%), and $2.31 (down 6.87%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $23.40 (up 8.78%), $13.95 (down 6.73%), $36,385.89 (down 2.89%), $0.99 (down 0%), and $5.31 (down 2.54%), respectively.

Check out the top NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Flow, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.76 (up 8.90%), $1.21 (up 10.31%), $3.15 (up 38.22%), $0.77 (up 5.62%), and $0.99 (up 4.41%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.38 trillion, a 4.09% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $71.62 billion, which marks a 6.3% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.1 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.14 trillion.