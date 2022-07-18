Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Mudit Dube Jul 18, 2022, 05:30 pm 3 min read

Ethereum risen 27% in the past 7 days

Bitcoin has surged 3.8% in the past 24 hours to trade at $22,189.64. It is 6.4% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 9.5% from yesterday to trade at $1,484.12. It is up 27% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $424.13 billion and $177.87 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies?

BNB is trading at $261.64, which is 3.6% higher than yesterday and 11.4% up since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.367445 after moving up 4.7% in the last 24 hours. It is 12.8% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.489919 (up 8.2%) and $0.066805680223 (up 4.0%), respectively.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are Theta Fuel, ApeCoin, Polygon, Ethereum Classic, and Convex Finance. They are trading at $0.0644 (up 23.22%), $6.07 (up 23.02%), $0.9083 (up 19.13%), $22.66 (up 19.06%), and $7.19 (up 14.96%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.999893 (down 0.2%), $0.999200 (down 0.4%), and $0.998706 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.0001046 (up 1.68%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are TerraClassicUSD, UNUS SED LEO, Fei USD, Neutrino USD, and TrueUSD. They are trading at $0.04359 (down 0.96%), $5.23 (down 0.58%), $0.9944 (down 0.46%), $0.9874 (down 0.30%), and $0.9999 (down 0.02%), respectively.

Rankings These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and FTX are $16.25 billion (up 13.77%) and $1.76 billion (up 14.34%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $2.0 billion which is up 31.71% from yesterday.

DeFi These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1.00 (up 0.03%), $23.67 (down 1.07%), $7.27 (down 1.23%), $22,199.42 (down 0.15%), and $6.96 (down 0.41%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. ApeCoin, Flow, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $6.07 (down 1.01%), $1.69 (up 0.02%), $0.915 (up 0.01%), $1.33 (up 0.14%), and $1.69 (down 0.42%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization as it stands today

The current global crypto market cap is $1.02 trillion, a 4.78% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.65 billion, which translates to a 13.19% increase. The global crypto market cap was $891.41 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.85 trillion.