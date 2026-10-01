CScale raises $145 million from NVIDIA, Intel for AI data centers
Business
CScale, a Silicon Valley startup, just scored $145 million from big names like NVIDIA and Intel to make AI data centers faster and more efficient.
This brings its total funding to $188 million, a pretty big deal for a company working behind the scenes of tech.
Martin Lund's CScale developing fiber-optic chips
CScale, led by Martin Lund, a former Cisco executive, is building new chips that use fiber-optic connections instead of old-school copper cables.
The goal? To fix issues like limited reach and overheating in data centers.
They are also working on making sure data keeps flowing even if some parts fail, with plans to roll out these chips by 2028.