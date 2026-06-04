Cuba will not accept Visa or Mastercard starting Saturday
Business
Starting Saturday, Cuba will not accept Visa or Mastercard payments anymore.
This change comes after a foreign bank cut ties with Fincimex S.A., the financial branch of GAESA.
So, paying for stuff in Cuba with international cards just got a lot trickier.
US freezes GAESA assets
The payment suspension is part of tougher US sanctions against GAESA, one of Cuba's biggest economic players.
The US has frozen GAESA's US assets and warned companies to stop doing business with it by Friday or risk losing access to global banking.
These moves are straining relations between the US and Cuba even more, and could hit Cuba's economy hard.