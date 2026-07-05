Cube InvIT runs 27 highway assets across 8,754 lane kilometers

Cube InvIT assets ₹36,842cr pipeline ₹7,300cr

Most of Cube InvIT's roads (about 85%) earn tolls that rise with traffic and inflation, while the rest get steady payments from NHAI.

In FY26 (year ended March 31, 2026), they declared a distribution of ₹13.77 per unit (totaling ₹1,851 crore), and assets under management reached ₹36,842 crore after nine acquisitions.

Looking ahead, they're investing in four more highway projects worth ₹7,300 crore, soon bumping their portfolio up to 31 assets across even more states.