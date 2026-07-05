Cube InvIT runs 27 highway assets across 8,754 lane kilometers
Business
Cube InvIT already runs 27 highway assets across 8,754 lane kilometers in 12 states and one Union Territory, with each asset averaging about 18 years left on its contract.
Cube InvIT assets ₹36,842cr pipeline ₹7,300cr
Most of Cube InvIT's roads (about 85%) earn tolls that rise with traffic and inflation, while the rest get steady payments from NHAI.
In FY26 (year ended March 31, 2026), they declared a distribution of ₹13.77 per unit (totaling ₹1,851 crore), and assets under management reached ₹36,842 crore after nine acquisitions.
Looking ahead, they're investing in four more highway projects worth ₹7,300 crore, soon bumping their portfolio up to 31 assets across even more states.