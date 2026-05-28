CUP Bathinda team makes biodegradable edible tableware from paddy stubble
Business
A team at Central University of Punjab (CUP), Bathinda, is turning leftover paddy stubble into biodegradable plates, cups, and tumblers: no chemicals needed.
Led by Mriganka Saha, an IIT-Guwahati graduate, their project offers a greener alternative to plastic and even makes tableware that cattle can munch on.
CUP pilot unit priced ₹3.5 each
The pilot unit launched on May 23, 2026, at CUP could be sold for ₹3.5 each.
Backed by ₹8.3 lakh in funding, the startup uses local farmers' paddy residue, helping tackle air pollution from stubble burning and cutting down on single-use plastics in Punjab.