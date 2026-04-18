Cure By Design opens Bengaluru store to simplify plant-based wellness

Lavelle Road outlet educational hub

Like their first store, the Lavelle Road outlet doubles as an educational hub where you can actually learn about what you're buying.

Founder Daanish Matheen says people are looking for both easy access and real info about these products.

The brand's range has grown from 14 to over 110 options since 2019, with input from doctors and veterinarians to help tackle things like pain and anxiety, using a mix of Ayurveda and modern science.