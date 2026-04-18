Cure By Design opens Bengaluru store to simplify plant-based wellness
Business
Cure By Design, a wellness brand focused on hemp-based products, just opened its second store on Lavelle Road, Bengaluru.
This new spot builds on the success of their Indiranagar outlet and aims to make plant-based wellness more accessible and less confusing for everyone.
Lavelle Road outlet educational hub
Like their first store, the Lavelle Road outlet doubles as an educational hub where you can actually learn about what you're buying.
Founder Daanish Matheen says people are looking for both easy access and real info about these products.
The brand's range has grown from 14 to over 110 options since 2019, with input from doctors and veterinarians to help tackle things like pain and anxiety, using a mix of Ayurveda and modern science.