Curefoods launches MegaBite pilot in Bengaluru offering wallet-friendly delivery
Business
Curefoods just rolled out MegaBite, a wallet-friendly food delivery option now piloting in Bengaluru's HSR Layout.
You can order favorites from brands like Rolls On Wheels, Olio Pizza, and Krispy Kreme, all priced between ₹49 and ₹199, perfect if you're watching your spending but still want good food.
MegaBite skips delivery and platform fees
MegaBite skips delivery and platform fees completely, so what you see is what you pay.
With competition heating up, think Ownly's zero-commission push and Flipkart eyeing lower fees, Curefoods is betting on affordability to win over value-conscious customers.
The company has paused its IPO plans, though it hasn't said yet if MegaBite will expand beyond this pilot.