Cursor, MIT-founded AI startup nears $2B raise, could hit $50B
Business
Cursor, the AI coding startup founded by students at MIT, is reportedly close to raising at least $2 billion, with big names such as Thrive Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Battery Ventures, and NVIDIA in the mix.
If this goes through, Cursor's valuation could jump to $50 billion, almost double what it was just six months ago.
Cursor aims >$6B by end 2026
Cursor is aiming for more than $6 billion in yearly revenue by the end of 2026.
The company recently reached positive gross margins on enterprise sales thanks to its own Composer model (launched in November 2025), which helped cut reliance on outside technology such as China's Kimi.
While enterprise deals are working out well, Cursor still loses money on individual developer accounts as it keeps pushing for growth.