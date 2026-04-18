Cursor, MIT-founded AI startup nears $2B raise, could hit $50B

Cursor aims >$6B by end 2026

Cursor is aiming for more than $6 billion in yearly revenue by the end of 2026.

The company recently reached positive gross margins on enterprise sales thanks to its own Composer model (launched in November 2025), which helped cut reliance on outside technology such as China's Kimi.

While enterprise deals are working out well, Cursor still loses money on individual developer accounts as it keeps pushing for growth.