Cursor reportedly opening 1st India office amid $60B SpaceX acquisition
Cursor, the AI coding platform that's making waves (and reportedly being acquired by SpaceX for $60 billion), is opening its first physical office in India by the end of the year.
The move comes as India is Cursor's third-largest market, and its user base in India has tripled over the past year to more than 3 million developers, and demand here has soared.
Cursor India users triple to 3 million
Cursor's user count in India tripled over the past year, now topping three million.
To keep up, it has launched an affordable subscription plan, Cursor Start, for ₹649 a month, giving access to Grok 4.5, the first AI model co-developed by SpaceXAI and Cursor.
It is also teaming up with Infosys to bring cutting-edge tools to over 100,000 engineers.
The big SpaceX acquisition deal is expected to close in Q3 2026, cementing Cursor as a major player in the AI scene.