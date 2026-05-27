Cushman & Wakefield: India is Asia-Pacific's 2nd-largest data center market

India data center: 943,000 per MW

India's data center scene still has tons of room to grow: right now there are about 943,000 people for every MW of capacity!

Demand is so high that companies are locking in space before it's even built. Even new spots like Vizag are joining in to support all this AI action.

Vacancy rates dropped to just 12.9% by late 2025, showing how quickly new capacity gets snapped up.

All signs point to India playing an even bigger role in powering Asia-Pacific's digital future.