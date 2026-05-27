Cushman & Wakefield: India is Asia-Pacific's 2nd-largest data center market
India ranks as the second-largest data center market in the Asia-Pacific region, says a Cushman & Wakefield report.
With 1.6 GW of operational capacity and another 3.1 GW on the way, the boom is fueled by more businesses going digital, AI taking off, and big cloud companies expanding fast.
Mumbai leads the pack as India's main data center hub, but cities like Hyderabad (ranked ninth globally among secondary markets), Chennai, Pune, and Delhi NCR are quickly catching up.
India data center: 943,000 per MW
India's data center scene still has tons of room to grow: right now there are about 943,000 people for every MW of capacity!
Demand is so high that companies are locking in space before it's even built. Even new spots like Vizag are joining in to support all this AI action.
Vacancy rates dropped to just 12.9% by late 2025, showing how quickly new capacity gets snapped up.
All signs point to India playing an even bigger role in powering Asia-Pacific's digital future.