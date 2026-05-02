Customers Bank CEO Sam Sidhu had AI deliver earnings remarks
Business
Customers Bank CEO Sam Sidhu just shook up the usual earnings call by having an AI version of himself deliver his remarks.
After almost an hour, he revealed it was all part of a new partnership with OpenAI to bring smarter, faster tech into the bank's daily work.
OpenAI deal could cut processing times
Thanks to this OpenAI deal, Sidhu expects things like closing a commercial loan to drop from more than 30 days to just a week, and opening an account could soon take only 20 minutes instead of over a day.
He's confident about using AI, even with its quirks, saying this move puts Customers Bank at the front of a growing trend in tech-driven banking.