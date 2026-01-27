CVector grabs $5 million to boost its industrial AI game
CVector, a young startup building AI for heavy industry, just landed $5 million in seed funding.
Powerhouse Ventures led the round, joined by Fusion Fund, Myriad Venture Partners, Schematic Ventures, and Hitachi Ventures.
The cash will help CVector grow its team and expand and support its live deployments in real-world factories.
So what does CVector actually do?
Think of CVector's AI as the "nervous system" for big factories—it links things like valve tweaks to cost savings, predicts when machines might break down, tracks energy use, and even keeps an eye on raw material prices.
Basically, it helps industrial companies run smarter with real-time insights.
Who's behind it & how are they doing?
Founded in early 2025 by Richard Zhang and Tyler Ruggles, CVector has already grown to 12 people and set up shop in Manhattan.
Their customers include ATEK Metal Technologies (they make parts for Harley-Davidson) and Ammobia (focused on ammonia production).