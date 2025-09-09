Cybersecurity firm TechD to raise ₹40cr via SME IPO Business Sep 09, 2025

TechD Cybersecurity, backed by investor Vijay Kedia, is launching its ₹40 crore IPO on NSE Emerge from September 15-17.

Shares are priced at ₹183-193 each and sold in lots of 600.

Founded in 2017 by Sunny Vaghela, TechD already works with big names like Adani and Torrent.