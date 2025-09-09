Cybersecurity firm TechD to raise ₹40cr via SME IPO
TechD Cybersecurity, backed by investor Vijay Kedia, is launching its ₹40 crore IPO on NSE Emerge from September 15-17.
Shares are priced at ₹183-193 each and sold in lots of 600.
Founded in 2017 by Sunny Vaghela, TechD already works with big names like Adani and Torrent.
Funds will help TechD expand globally
The funds will help TechD expand globally—especially into North America, the Middle East, and Africa—and boost their team.
Part of the money will set up a new Global Security Operations Center in Ahmedabad as part of their Cyber Valley project.
TechD isn't just about business
TechD isn't just about business—they've trained over 3,000 students through academic tie-ups.
In FY25, the most recently completed financial year, profits jumped 158% to ₹8.37 crore and revenue nearly doubled.
Their bigger goal? Making Gujarat a top cybersecurity hub in India.