Vodafone Idea challenges DoT's AGR demand in Supreme Court
Vodafone Idea has gone to the Supreme Court, challenging the Department of Telecom's (DoT) demand for ₹2,774 crore in AGR dues for 2018-19.
The company says these extra charges—and older tax demands up to FY17—go beyond what the Court decided back in 2019.
AGR dues exceed ₹45,000 crore
This long-running legal battle has already hit Vodafone Idea's finances hard, with total dues (including interest and penalties) well above ₹45,000 crore.
The Supreme Court hasn't budged on waiving any of these charges.
With no immediate relief from the government—even though it now owns a big chunk of the company—Vodafone Idea faces real financial pressure.
How this plays out could affect millions of users, investor confidence, and even competition in India's telecom scene.