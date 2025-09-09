Vodafone Idea challenges DoT's AGR demand in Supreme Court

AGR dues exceed ₹45,000 crore

This long-running legal battle has already hit Vodafone Idea's finances hard, with total dues (including interest and penalties) well above ₹45,000 crore.

The Supreme Court hasn't budged on waiving any of these charges.

With no immediate relief from the government—even though it now owns a big chunk of the company—Vodafone Idea faces real financial pressure.

How this plays out could affect millions of users, investor confidence, and even competition in India's telecom scene.