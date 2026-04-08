Cyient Semiconductors acquires 74% of U.S.-based Kinetic Technologies for $85 million
Business
Cyient Semiconductors just bought a 74% stake in Kinetic Technologies, a U.S.-based semiconductor company, for $85 million.
The move is all about boosting Cyient's global chip game from India and building a stronger innovation platform.
Kinetic Technologies keeps leadership and teams
Kinetic will keep its current leadership and teams, so things should run smoothly.
Cyient Semiconductors's CEO Suman Narayan said this deal speeds up its plan to build a world-class semiconductor engine.
With this acquisition, Cyient is aiming to step up as a bigger player in the global chip industry and offer even better technology solutions worldwide.