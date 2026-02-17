CynLr eyes $75 million funding to boost factory robot deployments
CynLr, a robotics company, is gearing up for a $75 million funding round split into $40 million now and $35 million later.
This follows their previous raise in November 2025 from investors like Pavestone and Athera Venture Partners.
The company aims to reach $45-50 million in revenue soon
CynLr wants to use the new funds—mixing debt and equity—to boost operations and hit a revenue target of $45-50 million.
They're aiming for 60% gross margins and hope to break even before considering an IPO and say they will not go public before 2030.
They are targeting $45-50 million in revenue and deployment of 300 systems per year by 2028.
They currently have 25 robots in their Bengaluru lab
They build CyRo, a three-armed robot with advanced vision tech that helps automate factories for clients like General Motors and Denso.
Their Bengaluru lab currently hosts 25 robots and the company plans to expand capacity toward deploying 300 systems per year by 2028, plus they're growing their team from 60 to 120 people and expanding in Switzerland too.