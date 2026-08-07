Dabur gets Delhi High Court stay on FSSAI labeling ban
Dabur just got a breather from the Delhi High Court after FSSAI ordered them to stop selling products labeled "100% Pure" and "100% Natural."
The court has temporarily stayed the ban, giving Dabur a chance to defend its items like Dabur Honey and Virgin Coconut Oil.
Notices have also gone out to the Centre, FSSAI, and other respondents as the case unfolds.
Dabur seeks quashing of FSSAI order
Dabur says FSSAI imposed the ban without warning or explanation, which goes against advertising rules.
FSSAI said the declarations were "ambiguous, incapable of objective verification and had the potential to mislead consumers,"
and Dabur has sought quashing of the August 3 prohibitory order and interim relief against its operation pending adjudication of its petition so their products aren't pulled from shelves.