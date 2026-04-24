Dabur makes Mohit Malhotra global CEO, Herjit Bhalla India CEO
Business
Dabur India just named Herjit S Bhalla as its new CEO for the India business, starting April 23, 2026.
He takes over as Mohit Malhotra moves up to global CEO.
Bhalla comes from Hershey, where he was vice-president, Canada and global customers.
Bhalla 20+ years, Dabur expects growth
Bhalla brings over 20 years of experience at big names like Metro Cash & Carry and Hindustan Unilever: pretty solid credentials.
His appointment follows a wave of leadership changes across major Indian consumer brands like HUL, Britannia, and Nestle.
Even with all these shifts, Dabur expects steady revenue growth this quarter, thanks to stronger demand at home despite challenges abroad.