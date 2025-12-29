Modi government approves defense procurement proposals worth ₹79,000cr

The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved defense procurement proposals worth around ₹79,000 crore. The meeting was chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and focused on the emergency procurement of critical weapons and military equipment. Key agenda items included mid-life upgrades of Mi-17 helicopters, the overhaul of T-90 tanks, and the acquisition of medium-range surface-to-air missiles (MRSAM) for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy.

Attendees High-level defense leadership attends DAC meeting The DAC meeting saw participation from senior defense and military officials, including the Chief of Defense Staff, three service chiefs, Defense Secretary, and DRDO chief. These proposals can significantly boost military modernization efforts and promote indigenous defense manufacturing in India. This is the fourth confirmed sitting of the DAC in 2025, highlighting a strong focus on expediting defense procurement processes this year.

Past decisions Previous DAC approvals and future plans On October 23, 2025, the DAC approved defense procurement proposals worth around ₹79,000 crore. The Indian Army got Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II among other things. For the Navy, approvals included Landing Platform Docks and Advanced Light Weight Torpedoes, while Air Force got AoN for systems like Collaborative Long Range Target Saturation/Destruction System. On July 3, 2025, DAC cleared capital acquisition proposals worth around ₹1.05 lakh crore under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.