Centre approves deal to buy 114 Rafale jets for IAF

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved a major deal for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to acquire 114 Rafale fighter jets. The deal, valued at approximately ₹3.25 lakh crore, will significantly bolster the IAF's operational capabilities. The decision was taken during a DAC meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

Strategic timing AoN granted for this multi-billion-dollar program The DAC has given the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for this multi-billion-dollar program. The Defence Procurement Board, headed by the Defence Secretary, had approved the Rafale acquisition proposal last month, bringing formal negotiations with Dassault Aviation closer to conclusion. The deal is expected to be finalized ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit later this month.

Induction plan Deal includes 18 fly-away jets The deal involves the induction of 18 jets in fly-away condition, while the remaining 96 will be assembled in India. About 80% of the fleet is expected to be manufactured domestically, with indigenous content likely to reach 60% under the Make in India initiative. The IAF will get 88 single-seat and 26 twin-seat variants as part of this deal.

