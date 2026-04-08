Dalal Street rallies as Sensex gains nearly 2,800 to 77,392 Business Apr 08, 2026

Big news from Dalal Street: the Sensex shot up nearly 2,800 points to 77,392, and the Nifty climbed over 800 points to touch 23,939.

Mid- and small-cap stocks also rallied, with gains up to 4%.

Thanks to this surge, the total value of companies on the BSE jumped from ₹429 lakh crore to ₹443 lakh crore, all in a single day.