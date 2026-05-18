Dalal Street sees 8 SME IPOs aiming ₹440 cr
If you're into finance or just like keeping tabs on what's new, Dalal Street is getting busy: eight small and medium-sized companies are launching IPOs this week, aiming to raise a combined ₹440 crore.
Q-Line Biotech stands out with the biggest chunk, targeting over ₹214 crore alone.
Meanwhile, the mainboard segment is staying quiet for another week.
May 18-22 SME IPO price schedule
NFP Sampoorna Foods kicked things off on May 18 (₹52-55 per share), followed by Teamtech Formwork Solutions on May 19 (₹61-63 per share).
Vegorama Punjabi Angithi opens May 20 (₹73-77 per share), with Harikanta Overseas joining in at ₹91-96 per share.
On May 21, Bio Medica Laboratories (₹45.5 crore), Autofurnish (₹14.6 crore), and Q-Line Biotech (₹326-343 per share) all go live.
The lineup wraps up with M R Maniveni Foods's IPO on May 22 at ₹51-52 per share.