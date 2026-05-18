Dalal Street sees 8 SME IPOs aiming ₹440 cr

May 18-22 SME IPO price schedule

NFP Sampoorna Foods kicked things off on May 18 (₹52-55 per share), followed by Teamtech Formwork Solutions on May 19 (₹61-63 per share).

Vegorama Punjabi Angithi opens May 20 (₹73-77 per share), with Harikanta Overseas joining in at ₹91-96 per share.

On May 21, Bio Medica Laboratories (₹45.5 crore), Autofurnish (₹14.6 crore), and Q-Line Biotech (₹326-343 per share) all go live.

The lineup wraps up with M R Maniveni Foods's IPO on May 22 at ₹51-52 per share.