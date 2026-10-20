Dale Vaz's Sahi in talks for $40 to $50 million
Business
Sahi, the trading app started by former Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz, is in talks to raise $40 million to $50 million.
If things go as planned, Sahi could be valued at up to $500 million, 2.5 times what it was worth in April.
The company has brought on an investment bank to help connect with both Indian and global investors.
Sahi charges ₹10 F&O fees
Launched in late 2024, Sahi has grabbed attention with flat ₹10 fees for futures and options trades and AI-powered tools like Kyro for smarter analysis.
By September 2026, the app had over 2.8 lakh active users and a small market share of 0.61%.
Even with big names like Groww and Zerodha around, Sahi is betting on a smoother trading experience to win over more active investors.