Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan warns Fed may raise rates
The US Federal Reserve might raise interest rates as inflation is still a bit higher than it would like, hovering around 2.5% instead of the target 2%.
Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan says current policies aren't strict enough and warns that tighter measures may be needed to keep prices stable.
The Fed's main goal? Make sure inflation doesn't stick around and mess with the economy.
Investors watch inflation and job data
Logan points out that strong consumer spending, big corporate profits, and lots of investment in AI are pushing the economy forward, but also making things more relaxed than the Fed prefers.
Rising energy costs and tariffs are adding extra pressure, so markets are now expecting more rate hikes this year.
Investors will be watching upcoming inflation and job data closely to see what the Fed does next.