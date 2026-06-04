Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan warns Fed may raise rates Business Jun 04, 2026

The US Federal Reserve might raise interest rates as inflation is still a bit higher than it would like, hovering around 2.5% instead of the target 2%.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan says current policies aren't strict enough and warns that tighter measures may be needed to keep prices stable.

The Fed's main goal? Make sure inflation doesn't stick around and mess with the economy.