Danfoss to invest 1500cr in India by 2030 expanding capacity
Business
Danfoss, a global engineering giant, is set to pump ₹1,500 crore into India by 2030.
The focus? Making more products locally, ramping up capacity, and rolling out new technology, especially as demand for infrastructure and marine solutions grows.
Danfoss India plans local compressor production
With digital infrastructure booming, Danfoss India's president says cooling technology for data centers is a big opportunity.
The plan is to boost local compressor production and make India a bigger part of Danfoss's global supply chain.
Right now, India makes up 5% of the company's worldwide business, but it is on track to become its third-largest market by 2030.