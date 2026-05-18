Dara Khosrowshahi says Uber open to Travis Kalanick self-driving partnership
Uber's current CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, just shared that the company is open to teaming up with Uber founder Travis Kalanick on his new self-driving car project.
This is the first time Uber has publicly talked about possibly partnering with Kalanick since he left in 2017 over company issues.
On a recent visit to India, Khosrowshahi said, "We're already working with Travis in the restaurant space ... If opportunities emerge in other areas, we'd certainly look at them seriously."
Uber backing Travis Kalanick's 'Atoms' venture
After selling its own self-driving division to Aurora back in 2020, Uber has been focusing on partnerships with companies like Waymo and Motional.
Now, Kalanick was reportedly preparing to launch a new robotics and autonomous vehicle venture, with major backing from Uber.
The plan is to speed up getting self-driving cars on the road, with Atoms as a separate robotics-focused company.