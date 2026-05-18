Dara Khosrowshahi says Uber open to Travis Kalanick self-driving partnership Business May 18, 2026

Uber's current CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, just shared that the company is open to teaming up with Uber founder Travis Kalanick on his new self-driving car project.

This is the first time Uber has publicly talked about possibly partnering with Kalanick since he left in 2017 over company issues.

On a recent visit to India, Khosrowshahi said, "We're already working with Travis in the restaurant space ... If opportunities emerge in other areas, we'd certainly look at them seriously."