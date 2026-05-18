Dara Khosrowshahi: Uber has no plans for India food delivery
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi just made it clear: Uber has no plans to jump back into food delivery in India right now.
Even though online ordering is booming, he said Uber is sticking with what it does best, mobility and logistics.
"We're going to keep revisiting it, but at this point, we don't see us getting into food delivery," Khosrowshahi said.
Uber doubles down on India rides
India is actually Uber's third-largest market for rides, and could become number one in the next decade.
The company is doubling down here with things like an Adani Group partnership for data centers and keeping up with rivals like Rapido.
Even with global challenges like rising fuel prices, demand for rides in India stays strong, so expect more focus on getting you from A-to-B, not delivering your next meal.