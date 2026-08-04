Dario Amodei urges mission focus over big AI paychecks
Business
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is pushing back against the trend of chasing big paychecks in the AI world.
According to Axios reporting, he doesn't want Anthropic's hiring to be all about money, even as companies including Meta, OpenAI, and Google compete fiercely for top AI minds.
Meta's $14.3B investment in Scale AI
With companies offering unusually high salaries and equity to attract talent (Meta even made a $14.3 billion investment deal that gave Meta a 49% stake in Scale AI, and the company hired its AI chief Alexandr Wang as part of a $15 billion deal last year), Amodei says he'd rather focus on people who care about the mission.
He shared that high pay alone isn't enough to keep researchers happy or loyal in such a fast-moving industry.