Data centers are the next big thing in India

Netweb Technologies just secured ₹2,100 crore in new orders, with even more expected soon. Cummins India controls 60% of the power solutions space, while ABB India is considered a strong proxy with UPS assembly capabilities. For cooling and climate control (HVAC), Voltas, Blue Star, Siemens, and Honeywell are all big names making moves.

Construction and high-voltage cables in focus

Companies like Apar Industries have seen their stock soar thanks to high-voltage cable demand and policy boosts.

Hitachi Energy India is betting on high-voltage direct current projects with big growth targets ahead, while L&T is participating in data-centre construction—so there's plenty of action (and opportunity) on the horizon if you're watching this space.