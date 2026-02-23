Data centers are the next big thing in India
India's AI data center market is projected to grow substantially over the coming years.
This surge is driving massive demand for everything from power equipment and cooling systems to advanced engineering services, prompting further investment in related technologies and services.
Powering up the opportunity
Netweb Technologies just secured ₹2,100 crore in new orders, with even more expected soon.
Cummins India controls 60% of the power solutions space, while ABB India is considered a strong proxy with UPS assembly capabilities.
For cooling and climate control (HVAC), Voltas, Blue Star, Siemens, and Honeywell are all big names making moves.
Construction and high-voltage cables in focus
Companies like Apar Industries have seen their stock soar thanks to high-voltage cable demand and policy boosts.
Hitachi Energy India is betting on high-voltage direct current projects with big growth targets ahead, while L&T is participating in data-centre construction—so there's plenty of action (and opportunity) on the horizon if you're watching this space.