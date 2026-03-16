Databricks is on track to hit 1,000 employees in India
Databricks, a major name in data and AI, committed $250 million to India.
The plan? More R&D, more training, and a much bigger team; the India team is just shy of 1,000 people as of March 2026 and the company plans to continue aggressive hiring in 2026.
Major new R&D center and training initiative
They've opened a large new R&D center in Bengaluru and plan to expand engineering hiring; the company plans to add over 100 R&D engineers in Bengaluru.
Plus, Databricks launched the India Data + AI Academy to train 500,000 partners, customers, and professionals in data and AI skills, a pretty bold move for anyone looking to break into tech.
Databricks's growing partner ecosystem in India
Databricks wants to double its partner network in India to over 800 companies.
Big names like Swiggy, Cred, Zepto, Freshworks, HDFC Bank, and Hindalco are already on board. Accenture even has its own dedicated lab with them in Bengaluru.
Why this matters for Databricks and the AI landscape
This expansion is all about tapping into India's tech talent and riding the global wave of AI adoption.
With Kamalkanth Tummala appointed as Country Manager for India, it's clear Databricks sees India as key to shaping what comes next in AI.