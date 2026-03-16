Databricks is on track to hit 1,000 employees in India

Databricks, a major name in data and AI, committed $250 million to India. The plan? More R&D, more training, and a much bigger team; the India team is just shy of 1,000 people as of March 2026 and the company plans to continue aggressive hiring in 2026.

Major new R&D center and training initiative They've opened a large new R&D center in Bengaluru and plan to expand engineering hiring; the company plans to add over 100 R&D engineers in Bengaluru.

Plus, Databricks launched the India Data + AI Academy to train 500,000 partners, customers, and professionals in data and AI skills, a pretty bold move for anyone looking to break into tech.

Databricks's growing partner ecosystem in India Databricks wants to double its partner network in India to over 800 companies.

Big names like Swiggy, Cred, Zepto, Freshworks, HDFC Bank, and Hindalco are already on board. Accenture even has its own dedicated lab with them in Bengaluru.