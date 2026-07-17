Databricks secures $3 billion investment at $188 billion valuation

Databricks, the analytics software company, just landed a fresh funding deal that values it at a staggering $188 billion.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Coatue Management is leading the charge with a $3 billion investment, and both new and existing investors are joining in.

This follows Databricks's earlier raise of about $5 billion this year at a $134 billion valuation, making it one of the most valuable private tech companies out there.

The deal wraps up later this summer.