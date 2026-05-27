Datamatics shares jump 2.9% after SBI Life Insurance adopts TruAI
Business
Datamatics shares climbed 2.9% today after SBI Life Insurance started using its TruAI Underwriting solution, an AI tool designed to make tricky insurance approvals faster and smarter.
Datamatics' stock is up 9% in just a month.
TruAI scans records with human oversight
TruAI scans medical records, lab results, and declarations to spot key risk factors, then creates a digital summary to help underwriters make better decisions.
It's self-learning too, so it gets sharper over time, but human experts still have the final say for governance, accountability, and regulatory compliance.
Datamatics's CEO, Rahul Kanodia, said strategic AI and Agentic AI investments are translating into tangible business impact for big companies like SBI Life.