Dave & Buster's offers World Cup tickets through 'Human crane'
Business
Dave & Buster's is celebrating the 2026 FIFA World Cup by letting you win actual match tickets, including the championship match in the New York area, through its "Human Crane" arcade game from June 11-17.
It's a fun twist where you can literally grab your way to the big event.
Dave & Buster's watch parties $24.99
They're also rolling out two new soccer-themed arcade games, showing matches on huge 40-foot screens, and serving up sliders inspired by host countries (think Canadian Maple Slider).
Plus, for $24.99, fans can join special "Hat Trick Watch Experience" parties during key games, with unlimited wings, fries, and gameplay included.