Dave's Hot Chicken slider giveaway tops US iOS App Store
Business
Meta's Muse AI app had been ruling the US iOS App Store since launching in early September, but just got bumped down by Dave's Hot Chicken.
Turns out, a free slider giveaway was enough to grab more downloads than even the hottest tech.
Sometimes all it takes is good food and a clever promo.
Meta launches Muse Wonder AI $20/month
Not backing down, Meta has rolled out Muse Wonder, its latest artificial intelligence model yet. It promises to make tasks like booking reservations easier and marks Meta's push to earn beyond ads.
If you want to access the model, though, it will cost you: subscriptions start at $20 a month.