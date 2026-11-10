David Solomon says Goldman Sachs sees strong AI infrastructure demand
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon says demand for AI infrastructure funding is holding strong, even as markets get a little shaky.
The bank is staying active in AI deals and plans to keep at it in the coming months.
Solomon also highlighted how AI could give the US economy a real productivity boost in the long run.
Midterms spark AI infrastructure pushback fears
After Democrats scored big in the recent midterms, there's been talk of more political pushback against building out AI infrastructure. That's made investors a bit nervous, causing some AI stocks to dip.
Meanwhile, Goldman is among the banks leading a possible IPO for Anthropic, an AI lab, which could show if people are still excited about investing in this space.
Solomon also stressed that building data centers responsibly at home matters, saying Goldman needs to keep investing in AI here at home to drive economic growth and meet domestic demand.