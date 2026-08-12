DCB Bank leads FD rates with 7.50% and seniors 8.00%
Business
If you're thinking about parking your money in a fixed deposit, here's what's new:
DCB Bank now leads the pack with rates up to 7.50% for regular folks on select tenures (24 months to less than 25 months, 34 months to less than 35 months, and 60 months to 61 months).
Seniors get an even sweeter deal at 8.00%, and super seniors also score top rates.
Union Bank 6.55% Indian Bank 6.65%
Union Bank's FDs now offer between 2.7% and 6.55%, with the best rate (6.55%) on a 555-day deposit.
Over at Indian Bank, standard FD rates range from 2.8% to 6.6%.
If you're after something extra, their IND Grow (555 days) and IND Green (500 days) schemes offer higher returns: up to 6.65% for general citizens, 6.4% for the IND Green (500 days) scheme, and as much as 7.40% for super senior citizens.