DCB Bank leads FD rates with 7.50% and seniors 8.00%

If you're thinking about parking your money in a fixed deposit, here's what's new:

DCB Bank now leads the pack with rates up to 7.50% for regular folks on select tenures (24 months to less than 25 months, 34 months to less than 35 months, and 60 months to 61 months).

Seniors get an even sweeter deal at 8.00%, and super seniors also score top rates.