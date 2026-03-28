Decimal Point Analytics launches Rakshak AI to curb panic selling
Business
Decimal Point Analytics just rolled out Rakshak, an AI-powered platform designed to help retail investors avoid common slip-ups like panic selling or FOMO trades.
By tracking your investment moves in real-time, Rakshak steps in before emotions take over and even helps keep your portfolio on track with automatic rebalancing.
Rakshak safety nets start at ₹10,000
With 192 million retail investors in India, many without much protection from risky decisions, Rakshak offers institutional-level safety nets starting at just ₹10,000.
CEO Shailesh Dhuri says the platform gives everyday investors early warnings and real-time insights, making it easier to stick to long-term goals and ride out market ups and downs confidently.