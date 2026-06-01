Deel report: median Indian employee took 12 leave days
Turns out, Indian workers aren't taking much time off, even though their companies offer decent leave.
According to Deel's 2025 analysis, the median Indian employee took just 12 days of leave last year, and only about 17% used up all their days.
Meanwhile, most people in Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia actually enjoy their full break.
Indian workers take 2 day breaks
Many Indian employees stick to short breaks: nearly half of all multi-day vacation requests are just for two days.
There's a strong feeling to save leave for emergencies or festivals, plus some companies have strict rules that don't let unused leave roll over.
As Deel's Rakesh Gaur puts it, this shows how tough it is for people to fully disconnect at work.
Flexible leave encourages real time off
The report found that more flexible leave setups encourage employees to take real time off.
Gaur suggests that making time off normal and easy could help everyone recharge and avoid burning out.