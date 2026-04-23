Deep Algorithms secures ₹16cr led by Unicorn India Ventures

adapID-AI spots hacked logins and anomalies

Founded five years ago, Deep Algorithms focuses on B2B cybersecurity, and their adapID-AI engine stands out: it uses adaptive behavioral intelligence to spot threats like hacked logins or weird access patterns.

CEO JP Mishra summed it up: "We have always seen identity as dynamic rather than static. It is defined by continuous behavioral signals. As threats evolve, particularly with the rise of agentic AI-driven attacks, behavior becomes the new fingerprint," especially as AI-driven attacks get smarter.

The new funds will help them expand operations abroad, accelerate product development, and strengthen the platform with features to address evolving identity and AI-driven security needs.