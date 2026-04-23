Deep Algorithms secures ₹16cr led by Unicorn India Ventures
Cybersecurity startup Deep Algorithms just scored ₹16 crore in fresh funding, led by Unicorn India Ventures with backing from investors like SB Investment (UAE) and two CEOs.
This cash boost is all about helping them expand globally and build out their products.
adapID-AI spots hacked logins and anomalies
Founded five years ago, Deep Algorithms focuses on B2B cybersecurity, and their adapID-AI engine stands out: it uses adaptive behavioral intelligence to spot threats like hacked logins or weird access patterns.
CEO JP Mishra summed it up: "We have always seen identity as dynamic rather than static. It is defined by continuous behavioral signals. As threats evolve, particularly with the rise of agentic AI-driven attacks, behavior becomes the new fingerprint," especially as AI-driven attacks get smarter.
The new funds will help them expand operations abroad, accelerate product development, and strengthen the platform with features to address evolving identity and AI-driven security needs.