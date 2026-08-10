Deepak Poduval accuses Rishabh Telang of forging 2016 signature

Deepak Poduval, co-founder of Cult Fitness Pvt Ltd, has filed a police complaint against his former co-founder and brother-in-law, Rishabh Telang.

He claims Telang forged his signature back in 2016 to dissolve their company, which led to Poduval losing his 50% stake with no payout.

The FIR was filed in Bengaluru on August 6.