Deepak Poduval accuses Rishabh Telang of forging 2016 signature
Deepak Poduval, co-founder of Cult Fitness Pvt Ltd, has filed a police complaint against his former co-founder and brother-in-law, Rishabh Telang.
He claims Telang forged his signature back in 2016 to dissolve their company, which led to Poduval losing his 50% stake with no payout.
The FIR was filed in Bengaluru on August 6.
Cult.fit not named, Telang denies allegations
Poduval says he only found out about the alleged forgery this year while checking official records.
Meanwhile, Cult.fit clarified it isn't named in the FIR and hasn't been contacted by authorities.
Telang denied all allegations and suggested this might actually be about a property settlement case filed against Poduval by his sister, who is Poduval's wife, on July 1, 2026, which may have prompted the current action.
The dispute came into public focus after Cult.fit filed its DRHP.