Deepinder Goyal invests $20 million in Temple wearable amid doctors' doubts
Business
Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal is backing his new brain-monitoring wearable, Temple, after doctors questioned its accuracy.
He's put $20 million of his own money into the project and says Temple is built on solid science, with plans for independent checks to prove it works.
Temple tracks brain blood flow
Temple tracks blood flow in your brain, inspired by Goyal's Gravity Ageing Hypothesis.
If you're not happy with it, there's a 14-day return policy, no questions asked.
Goyal also promised to share research findings openly and teased some upcoming features that could set Temple apart from other wearables.