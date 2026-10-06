DeepSeek plans $12B to $15B raise with Tencent and CATL
The global AI rivalry just got bigger: China's DeepSeek is planning to raise a funding round of at least $12 billion that could rise to around $15 billion, thanks to support from Tencent and CATL.
Its new V4 Flash model is meant to help it stand out against OpenAI and Anthropic, as both countries push hard for tech dominance.
Moonshot, OpenAI, Anthropic pursue huge fundraising
Moonshot AI, known for its Kimi chatbot, wants to go public in Hong Kong by early 2027 and could raise up to $5 billion.
OpenAI isn't sitting back either. It's aiming for a huge $30 billion raise with potential backing from BlackRock.
Meanwhile, Anthropic could launch its own IPO after the US midterms, possibly reaching a massive $2 trillion valuation.
All these moves show just how high the stakes are in the race for smarter AI.