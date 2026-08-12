Defence Ministry announces ₹100000cr plan to buy 60 IAF transports
Business
The Indian Air Force is set for a big upgrade: India's Defence Ministry just announced a ₹1 lakh crore plan to buy 60 new transport aircraft.
Tata, Mahindra, and HAL are all in the race, with Tata teaming up with Lockheed Martin and Mahindra Defence with Embraer of Brazil to replace old cargo planes and boost homegrown manufacturing.
Majority of transports built in India
Most of these new planes (80%) will actually be built in India through joint ventures, with over 60% local parts, so it's a huge win for manufacturing in India.
Plus, this is just one piece of the IAF's bigger plans: they're also bringing in new Airbus C-295s, more Rafale fighter jets, and over 100 trainer planes to keep the force sharp and ready for whatever comes next.