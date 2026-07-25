Defense giant Anduril eyes $100B valuation in new funding
What's the story
Anduril, a leading player in the defense tech sector, is reportedly in talks to raise new capital at a whopping $100 billion valuation. The company's value would increase from $61 billion to $100 billion from its last funding round in May. According to Reuters, the fundraising process could be divided into two phases, with the latter phase attracting investors at a higher valuation.
Market surge
Surge in defense tech investments
The defense tech sector is witnessing an unprecedented boom, driven by the demand for drones and AI-powered systems amid ongoing conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
In just the first half of 2026, investments in this space have crossed $12 billion, more than what start-ups raised throughout all of 2025.
This surge has been beneficial for companies like Anduril, which has bagged contracts with several global defense agencies.
Financial performance
Strong revenue growth and investor backing
In May, Anduril revealed that it had more than doubled its revenue to $2.2 billion in 2025 compared to the previous year.
The company has a strong investor base including Thrive Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, ICONIQ, Flux Capital, Greycroft, Altimeter, and 1789 Capital.
It is also backed by current US Vice President JD Vance.