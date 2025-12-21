Delhi's EV policy framework ready, to be released next fiscal

The Delhi government has announced a comprehensive framework for an electric vehicle (EV) policy. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the new policy is likely to be implemented from the next financial year. The initiative is part of a larger effort to tackle pollution and modernize the transportation infrastructure in the capital city.

Strategy details Delhi's EV policy: A multi-faceted approach The upcoming EV policy focuses on financial incentives, charging infrastructure expansion, and removing highly polluting vehicles from the roads. Gupta emphasized that vehicle emissions are a major contributor to PM2.5 and PM10 levels in Delhi's air quality index (AQI). She also noted that adopting EVs could directly reduce this pollutant load.

Financial support Subsidies and incentives to promote EV adoption The new policy will offer subsidies to bridge the price gap between petrol/diesel vehicles and EVs. The Delhi government has already waived road tax and registration fees for EV purchases, making them more affordable. Gupta also announced an incentive scheme for citizens scrapping old petrol or diesel vehicles, offering additional financial benefits when purchasing a new EV.

Industry engagement Coordination with manufacturers and public consultation Gupta said vehicle manufacturers have been asked to ensure demand-based coordination, timely supply of vehicles, and reasonable pricing. She added that extensive consultations are underway with power distribution companies, manufacturers, and scrap dealers. The draft policy will be made public for citizen suggestions to ensure a collaborative approach in its finalization.

Charging facilities Infrastructure development for EV transition The Delhi government plans to install public charging points at major public places and residential colonies. Facilities for battery swapping and scientific disposal of old batteries will also be provided. Gupta assured that vehicle owners would have sufficient time to transition to electric mobility, further easing the shift toward cleaner transportation in the capital.