Delhi DTC drivers threaten strike escalation over ₹2,000 daily demand
Business
DTC contract drivers in Delhi say they'll step up their strike on September 28 if their demands aren't met.
They've been off duty since September 15, asking for a daily wage hike from ₹862 to ₹2,000, plus a "basic plus dearness allowance (DA)" salary structure similar to that of government employees.
They're also pushing for medical insurance and paid leave.
DTC management offers ₹1,266 per day
Management has offered a smaller pay bump, ₹1,266 per day with some bonuses, but talks are still ongoing about medical benefits and an extra bonus.
Driver Himanshu points out these issues affect depots across the city as the number of contract drivers keeps rising.
Meanwhile, more than 2,000 former DTC drivers are pitching in to keep busses running during the disruption.