Delhi HC asks for response on IndiGo's ₹900cr refund plea
Business
IndiGo's parent company is asking the Delhi High Court to help them get back ₹900 crore in customs duties.
The airline says they were unfairly charged for bringing back aircraft engines and parts that had just been repaired abroad, arguing that paying duties twice on the same items isn't right.
What's happening in court?
The case was heard by two judges, but one stepped aside because her son works at IndiGo.
IndiGo insists they already paid all required taxes the first time, but customs treated the same transaction as import of goods.
The next hearing is set for April 8.