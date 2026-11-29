Delhi HC restricts Bajaj group's use of facial recognition data
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has prohibited three Bajaj group companies from using data collected through artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled facial recognition cameras at their stores for any purpose other than customer verification. The court's interim order, passed on November 27, highlighted concerns over privacy violations associated with the use of such technology. Justice Jasmeet Singh emphasized the need to protect biometric data amid rising banking and AI-based frauds.
Legal challenge
Petition challenges use of facial recognition technology
The petition, filed by Dhananjay Bhole and represented by senior advocate Amit Prasad, challenged the use of AI-enabled facial recognition cameras at stores operated by several Bajaj entities.
Bhole alleged that the technology was being used to profile both customers and non-customers alike.
The system matched facial features with Aadhaar data to identify and authenticate individuals, raising concerns about potential misuse of biometric information collected through these cameras.
Interim order
Banking, AI-based frauds on rise: Court
Justice Singh noted that Bhole's concerns were genuine, given the increasing instances of banking and AI-based frauds.
The court allowed Bajaj companies to continue using the cameras for know-your-customer (KYC) purposes but prohibited them from using the information for any other purpose.
"The balance of convenience also lies in favor of the petitioner, since the respondents can still use the cameras for KYC, whereas refusal exposes the petitioner's biometric data to misuse," Justice Singh said in his ruling.
Privacy concerns
Court prohibits sharing biometric data with other entities
The court also noted that denial of interim protection could cause irreparable harm to the petitioner, as any misuse or unauthorized sharing of biometric data with third parties couldn't be compensated by monetary damages.
It restrained Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finance Securities, and Bajaj Housing Finance from collecting or using information collected through facial recognition cameras for any purpose other than KYC.
The companies were also specifically prohibited from sharing this information with any other entity, including their group companies.